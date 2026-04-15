Source: Angelina Katsanis / Getty The Round 1 WNBA Draft picks are in, and the league’s next generation of stars now know where they’ll be calling home. This year’s class is also making history off the court. Thanks to a new collective bargaining agreement, the salary cap has jumped nearly five times over, rising to $7 million in 2026, up from $1.5 million in 2025, according to the WNBA, meaning every drafted player who makes a roster will earn more than any WNBA player did last year. TRENDING: WNBA’s CBA Proposal: Max Salaries Over $1.1M With Revenue Sharing The No. 1 overall pick, Azzi Fudd, who is coming from UConn to play for the Dallas Wings, will take home $500,000 in year one, which is more than six times what last year’s top pick earned. This draft class is stepping into a new era of women’s basketball where talent finally comes with a paycheck to match. Check out this year’s WNBA round 1 Draft Picks. TRENDING: Dallas Wings Welcome UConn’s Azzi Fudd As No.1 Draft pick Azzi Fudd From Uconn to Dallas Wings Olivia Miles From TCU to Minnesota Lynx Awa Fam Thiam From Spain to the Seattle Storm Lauren Betts From UCLA to Washington Mystics Gabriela Jaquez From UCLA to Chicago Sky Kiki Rice From UCLA to Toranto Tempo Iyana Martín Carrión From Spain to The Portland Fire Flau’jae Johnson From LSU to The Seattle Storm Angela Dugalić From UCLA to Washington Mystics Raven Johnson From South Carolina to Indiana Fever Cotie McMahon Ole Miss to Washington Mystic Nell Angloma From France to Connecticut Sun Madina Okot From South Carolina to The Shed New York Taina Mair From Duke to The Seattle Storm Gianna Kneepkens From UCLA to Connecticut Suns