Source: Radio One / Radio One B Swift’s Guys Guide: From Addiction to Purpose, Keith’s Story of Growth and Redemption On this powerful episode of B Swift’s Guys Guide, listeners are taken on a real and unfiltered journey through addiction, recovery, and what it truly means to rebuild your life. Keith, a native of Gary, Indiana, opens up about his past struggles with substance abuse and the environment that shaped his early habits. What makes this conversation hit different is not just the story itself, but the honesty behind it. This is not a polished, perfect narrative. It is raw, reflective, and necessary—especially for men who may be dealing with similar battles in silence. Keith explains that for a long time, nothing felt wrong. The lifestyle he was living was normalized by the people and environment around him. When everyone around you is moving the same way, it becomes easy to justify decisions that slowly begin to impact your family, your work, and your future. What starts as something casual can quickly become something much deeper. One of the biggest takeaways from the episode is simple but powerful: change does not happen until you are ready. Keith shares that people had been telling him to stop for years, but it never truly stuck. It was not until he had a moment of self-realization and looked at himself honestly that things began to shift. That internal decision became the turning point. The conversation also highlights something that often gets overlooked—addiction is rarely just about the substance. There are deeper mental and emotional layers that come with it. Pain, trauma, and unspoken struggles can all play a role, and ignoring those aspects only prolongs the cycle. Keith’s story sheds light on the importance of addressing those internal battles just as much as the external ones. Another major theme throughout the episode is the need for safe spaces for men. Too often, men are raised to suppress their emotions and “tough it out,” which can lead to isolation and unhealthy coping mechanisms. Keith and B Swift discuss how important it is for men to have environments where they can be open, vulnerable, and real without judgment. Sometimes, simply having a conversation can be the first step toward healing. What makes Keith’s journey even more impactful is what he chose to do on the other side of it. Instead of letting his past define him, he turned his experiences into purpose. He is now using his story to help others who may be going through similar situations, proving that your lowest moments do not have to be your final chapter. This episode of B Swift’s Guys Guide is more than just a conversation. It is a reminder that growth is possible, healing is real, and no matter how far gone things may seem, there is always a path forward. If you or someone you know is struggling, let this be the message you take with you: your story is not over.