Source: Getty Images Get hype for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash XXX concert with the Ultimate Birthday Bash XXX playlist. We’ve curated back-to-back bangers from the legends of Atlanta hip-hop—think T.I., Gucci Mane, and Goodie Mob—to get you in the mood for one of the biggest cultural events of the year. Whether you’re pre-gaming with the crew or hosting your own party, these iconic crunk and hip-hop anthems bring the energy and vibe straight from ATL to your speakers. Hit play, turn it up, and get ready to make unforgettable memories as you count down to the main event. T.I. – Bring Em Out T.I. – Let ‘Em Know T.I. – Dope Boyz Gucci Mane – Lemonade Gucci Mane – I Think I Love Her Gucci Mane – Freaky Gurl 2 Chainz – Birthday Song (feat. Kanye West) 2 Chainz – I’m Different 2 Chainz – No Lie (feat. Drake) Waka Flocka Flame – Hard in da Paint Waka Flocka Flame – No Hands (feat. Roscoe Dash & Wale) Waka Flocka Flame – Grove St. Party (feat. Kebo Gotti) Soulja Boy – Crank That (Soulja Boy) Soulja Boy – Turn My Swag On Soulja Boy – Pretty Boy Swag YK Niece – Goin On YK Niece – Friend Do (Remix) (with Bellygang Kushington) YK Niece – Take Me Thru Dere (with Metro Boomin, DJ Spinz, Quavo & Breskii) Travis Porter – Make It Rain Travis Porter – Bring It Back Travis Porter – Ayy Ladies (feat. Tyga) D4L – Laffy Taffy The Alliance ft. Fabo – Tattoo D4L – Scotty Pastor Troy – No Mo’ Play In GA Pastor Troy – Vice Versa Pastor Troy – Are We Cuttin’ (feat. Ms. Jade) Kilo Ali – Nasty Dancer Kilo Ali – Baby Baby Kilo Ali – Love In Ya Mouth Ying Yang Twins – Salt Shaker (feat. Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz) Ying Yang Twins – Whistle While You Twerk Ying Yang Twins – Get Low (with Lil Jon) Goodie Mob – Cell Therapy Goodie Mob – Soul Food Goodie Mob – They Don’t Dance No Mo’