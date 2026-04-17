Source: Louis Grasse / Getty The new Street Fighter trailer just dropped and sparked fresh buzz around upcoming blockbuster movies. Hollywood is lining up major releases with global appeal, including Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Odyssey, and The Mandalorian & Grogu. These films carry massive expectations and built-in audiences. Several have a real shot at crossing the $1 billion mark worldwide. Here are 15 upcoming movies that could dominate the box office. Please note listed release dates are expected but subject to change. The Mandalorian & Grogu Release Date: May 22, 2026 Star Wars returns to theaters with one of its most popular characters in Grogu. The franchise’s global fanbase alone puts this in the billion-dollar conversation. Coyote vs. Acme Release Date: August 28, 2026 This long-delayed Looney Tunes film has major curiosity behind it after nearly getting shelved. If families show up, it could surprise at the box office. Supergirl Release Date: June 26, 2026 DC looks to build momentum with a fresh take on Supergirl. If the new DC universe clicks, this could be a breakout hit. Toy Story 5 Release Date: June 19, 2026 Pixar returns to one of its most reliable franchises. Nostalgia plus family appeal gives this a strong path to $1 billion. Moana Release Date: July 10, 2026 Disney taps into one of its most beloved modern animated hits. The original’s popularity and soundtrack give this major global upside. Shrek 5 Release Date: June 30, 2027 Shrek returns after years away, bringing massive nostalgia with it. If families and millennials show up, this could explode at the box office. The Odyssey Release Date: July 17, 2026 Christopher Nolan’s next epic will dominate IMAX screens worldwide. His track record plus spectacle gives it serious billion-dollar potential. Spider-Man: Brand New Day Release Date: July 31, 2026 Spider-Man remains one of the safest bets in Hollywood. The last film cleared $1B easily, and this one should draw massive crowds again. Street Fighter Release Date: October 16, 2026 The newly released trailer has fans talking about this reboot. If it connects globally, especially overseas, it could overperform. Mortal Kombat 2 Release Date: May 8, 2026 The sequel promises bigger fights and more iconic characters. Strong fan support could push this beyond expectations. Michael Release: April 24, 2026 The Michael Jackson biopic brings one of the biggest global icons ever to the big screen. His worldwide fanbase and cultural impact give this real billion-dollar upside if the film connects. Flowervale Street Release Date: August 14, 2026 A mysterious sci-fi project with a strong cast could break out. These types of films can explode if word-of-mouth hits. Dune: Messiah Release: Expected December 2026 Denis Villeneuve continues the Dune saga with the next chapter centered on Paul Atreides. The previous film crossed $700M, and growing global interest could push this installment toward the $1 billion mark. Avengers: Doomsday Release: December 18, 2026 Marvel brings the Avengers back together in one of the most anticipated films in years. With the franchise’s history of billion-dollar hits, this is one of the safest bets on your entire list. The Batman Part II Release: Expected 2027 Robert Pattinson returns as Batman in one of DC’s most anticipated sequels. The first film made over $770 million, and with strong word-of-mouth, this follow-up could push into billion-dollar territory. Superman’s Cousin Is A Drunk Mess In First Trailer For ‘Supergirl’ ‘Punisher: One Last Kill’ To Premier On Disney+ In May Clack Clack: Marvin Jones III aka Krondon Cast As Tombstone In ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’