Source: (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) / (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) The Biggest Award Shows to Watch in 2026 Award season remains one of the most anticipated times in entertainment, bringing together the biggest names in music, film, television, and culture. From unforgettable performances to headline-making moments, 2026 is packed with major award shows worth tuning into. Whether you are watching for your favorite artists, standout fashion, or cultural impact, here is your guide to the biggest award shows of the year. January January 11 Golden Globes January 23 She Rocks Awards February February 1 Grammy Awards February 19 Premio Lo Nuestro February 28 NAACP Image Awards February 28 BRIT Awards March March 15 Academy Awards March 26 iHeartRadio Music Awards March 27 Electronic Dance Music Awards March 29 Juno Awards May May 7 Blues Music Awards May 17 Academy of Country Music Awards May 25 (Expected) American Music Awards May (Date TBD) Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards June June 7 Tony Awards June 28 BET Awards August August (Date TBD) Las Culturistas Culture Awards August (Date TBD) Stellar Gospel Music Awards September September 6 MTV Video Music Awards September (Date TBD) Americana Music Honors & Awards September 14 Primetime Emmy Awards September (Date TBD) Premios Juventud October October 6 Dove Awards October (Date TBD) Billboard Latin Music Awards October (Date TBD) International Bluegrass Music Awards November November (Date TBD) Los 40 Music Awards November (Date TBD) Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony November (Date TBD) Latin Grammy Awards November 19 ARIA Music Awards November (Date TBD) CMA Awards November (Date TBD) Billboard Music Awards December December (Date TBD) TikTok Awards Award Shows That May Not Return in 2026 Several major award shows are currently on pause or uncertain: Soul Train Awards BET Hip Hop Awards MTV Europe Music Awards CMT Music Awards Teen Choice Awards These shows were paused or canceled in recent years, and their return has not been confirmed. From the Grammy Awards to the BET Awards and MTV Video Music Awards, 2026 is stacked with moments that will define the year in music and entertainment. Stay locked in. because award season always delivers. RELATED: 7 Of The Biggest Award Show Blunders Of All Time RELATED: 57th NAACP Image Awards Special Awards 2026