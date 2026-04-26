Unsplash.com royalty-free image #AC6qkD4Jv9w, 'The night, alone, I have taking my A7S, and shoot the sky.' uploaded by Lucas Marconnet (https://unsplash.com/@lucasmrc), retrieved from https://unsplash.com/photos/AC6qkD4Jv9w on April 24th, 2019. License details available at https://unsplash.com/license – image is licensed under the Unsplash License Staycation culture has become big in small towns due to the appeal of simplicity and authentic experiences. There’s also an economic boost for local communities, and social media is playing a part in the discovery of hidden gems. Deloitte’s 2025 holiday travel survey found that planned trip length, trip frequency, and travel budgets are all down compared with last year. Harder economic times and less disposable income have made small town getaways appealing, as you can still have cultural travel experiences without having to go far. Small towns are big in staycation culture nowadays, and this is why. Why Are Small Towns Becoming the Heart of Staycation Culture? Staycations used to mean just staying home, but this culture has evolved far beyond that. Now it includes short and intentional trips to local travel destinations without the stress of long-distance travel. People are becoming increasingly drawn to these destinations since they provide: • Slower pace • Lower costs • Fewer crowds Small towns also deliver authentic experiences. As remote work and flexible schedules become more common, people are more willing to take frequent, shorter trips that are closer to home. This shift has positioned small towns as ideal destinations for quick getaways, and they feel meaningful and restorative, too. The Appeal of Simplicity and Authentic Experiences One of the biggest reasons why small towns are big in staycation culture is that they offer simplicity. Travelers want experiences that feel genuine rather than overly curated or commercialized. Small towns naturally offer this through their local: • Culture • History • Personal touch People will book luxury suites in Amish Country to get a more intimate and memorable experience, doing anything from chatting with shop owners to visiting farmers’ markets. This authenticity resonates strongly with those who want to unplug, slow down, and engage more deeply with the places they visit. Economic Boost for Local Communities The rise of staycation culture has brought economic benefits to small-town destinations. Quaint town travel means more revenue for: • Restaurants • Boutiques • Family-run accommodations The influx of visitors helps sustain communities and encourages them to invest in infrastructure, events, and attractions. The result is that staycation trends are not only reshaping travel habits, but they’re also revitalizing local economies and creating more resilient, community-driven growth. What’s Social Media’s Role in the Discovery of Hidden Gems? A huge portion of the population is getting their staycation ideas from social media. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok have made it easier than before to discover hidden gem locations that were previously overlooked. All it takes is a single viral post featuring the following to put a small town on the map: • Quaint street • Scenic overlook • Unique local shop This digital word-of-mouth creates curiosity and inspires others to visit places within driving distance that they may have never considered before. This reinforces the idea that memorable adventures don’t require long flights or elaborate planning. Small Towns Are Great Staycation Destinations Taking a staycation is an excellent way to rest, restore, and explore, all without spending a fortune or traveling far. It also gives you an authentic glimpse into local life, and it’s likely that you’ll discover new things to appreciate that are right in your backyard. Did you enjoy this article? Then find more like it by browsing the rest of our website.