Source: Michael Owens / Getty Indianapolis Colts 2026 NFL Draft Picks | Full List The 2026 NFL Draft was a pivotal moment for the Indianapolis Colts as they aimed to strengthen their roster and build for the future. With a focus on addressing key needs and adding depth across various positions, the Colts made strategic selections to enhance their competitiveness in the upcoming season. Here’s a comprehensive look at the Indianapolis Colts’ 2026 NFL Draft picks. RELATED | Top 10 All-Time NFL Draft Picks With The Best Return RELATED | Every Pick From Round One Of The 2026 NFL Draft