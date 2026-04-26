Source: Players Drafted In The 2026 NFL Draft With Indiana Ties (In Order) Draft weekend always brings a special kind of energy to our living rooms and local spots. We get to watch the next generation of dynamic athletes step onto the biggest stage in sports. This 2026 NFL Draft highlights the incredible talent brewing right in our backyards. It empowers our youth and proves what is possible when a community actively supports its own. Take a look below at Players Drafted In The 2026 NFL Draft With Indiana Ties (In Order). RELATED | Top 10 All-Time NFL Draft Picks With The Best Return First Round Fernando Mendoza Team Drafted By: Las Vegas Raiders College: Indiana Pick Number: 1st overall Summary: A standout quarterback from Indiana, Mendoza was the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, selected by the Las Vegas Raiders to lead their offense. Source: Ethan Miller / Getty Jeremiyah Love Team Drafted By: Arizona Cardinals College: Notre Dame Pick Number: 3rd overall Summary: A dynamic running back from Notre Dame, Love was taken 3rd overall by the Arizona Cardinals, bringing speed and versatility to their backfield. Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty Dillon Thieneman Team Drafted By: Chicago Bears College: Oregon (Graduated from Westfield High School) Pick Number: 25th overall Summary: A safety from Oregon and Westfield High School graduate, Thieneman was selected 25th overall by the Chicago Bears, adding strength to their secondary. Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty Omar Cooper Jr. Team Drafted By: NY Jets College: Indiana (Graduated from Lawrence North High School) Pick Number: 30th overall Summary: A wide receiver from Indiana and Lawrence North High School graduate, Cooper Jr. was picked 30th overall by the NY Jets, offering explosive playmaking ability. Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty Jadarian Price Team Drafted By: Seattle Seahawks College: Notre Dame Pick Number: 32nd overall Summary: A talented running back from Notre Dame, Price was the 32nd overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks, bolstering their ground game. Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty Second Round D’Angelo Ponds Team Drafted By: NY Jets College: Indiana Pick Number: 50th overall Summary: A cornerback from Indiana, Ponds was selected 50th overall by the NY Jets, bringing agility and coverage skills to their defense. Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Third Round Malachi Fields Team Drafted By: NY Giants College: Notre Dame Pick Number: 74th overall Summary: A wide receiver from Notre Dame, Fields was the 74th overall pick by the NY Giants, adding depth and athleticism to their receiving corps. Source: Diamond Images / Getty Kaelon Black Team Drafted By: San Francisco 49ers College: Indiana Pick Number: 90th overall Summary: A running back from Indiana, Black was chosen 90th overall by the San Francisco 49ers, contributing power and speed to their offense. Source: CFP / Getty Eli Raridon Team Drafted By: New England Patriots College: Notre Dame Pick Number: 95th overall Summary: A tight end from Notre Dame, Raridon was selected 95th overall by the New England Patriots, offering size and versatility to their offense. Source: Diamond Images / Getty Fourth Round Elijah Sarratt Team Drafted By: Baltimore Ravens College: Indiana Pick Number: 115th overall Summary: A wide receiver from Indiana, Sarratt was the 115th overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens, bringing reliable hands and route-running to their offense. Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Fifth Round Billy Schrauth Team Drafted By: Tampa Bay Buccaneers College: Notre Dame Pick Number: 160th overall Summary: An offensive guard from Notre Dame, Schrauth was picked 160th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, strengthening their offensive line. Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Riley Nowakowski Team Drafted By: Pittsburgh Steelers College: Indiana Pick Number: 169th overall Summary: A tight end from Indiana, Nowakowski was selected 169th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers, adding blocking and receiving skills to their roster. Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Sixth Round Pat Coogan Team Drafted By: Tennessee Titans College: Indiana (Previously Notre Dame) Pick Number: 194th overall Summary: A center from Indiana (previously Notre Dame), Coogan was the 194th overall pick by the Tennessee Titans, enhancing their interior offensive line. Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Caden Curry Team Drafted By: Indianapolis Colts College: Ohio State (Graduated from Center Grove High School) Pick Number: 214th overall Summary: An edge rusher from Ohio State and Center Grove High School graduate, Curry was selected 214th overall by the Indianapolis Colts, bringing pass-rushing prowess to their defense. Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Seventh Round Aiden Fisher Team Drafted By: Houston Texans College: Indiana Pick Number: 243rd overall Summary: A linebacker from Indiana, Fisher was the 243rd overall pick by the Houston Texans, adding depth and tackling ability to their defense. Source: CFP / Getty