Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis \/ Getty The Internet loves a soft launch, and this one came with a whole baby announcement. Chris Brown is officially a father of four. While fans are celebrating the arrival of his newborn son, many are also asking the same question. Who exactly is Jada Wallace? Meet the model and Chris’ newest baby mom inside. According to WIO News, the R&B star and Wallace quietly welcomed their baby boy recently. The model confirmed the news via social media after months of speculation surrounding her pregnancy. The reveal felt intentional and intimate, with the couple choosing to share just enough to let fans in without turning the moment into a full spectacle. So let’s get into it. Who is Jada? Jada Wallace is a 26-year-old model who has largely kept her personal life out of the spotlight — despite being connected to one of the most talked-about artists of the last two decades. Unlike many partners of high-profile celebrities, Wallace has maintained a relatively low online presence, which has only heightened curiosity about her. Wallace’s Instagram gives a glimpse into her world, showcasing a mix of fashion, lifestyle, and understated moments that reflect a calm, curated aesthetic. While she is not overly flashy, there is a quiet confidence in how she presents herself. She appears to be intentional about what she shares and what she keeps private. Her relationship with Chris Brown has also followed that same energy. The two have not made their romance a constant headline, instead choosing to move in a way that feels more grounded. That approach made the baby news feel like a genuine life update rather than a publicity moment. Though Chris’ past is not too pleased about it. His baby mother, Diamond Brown, has had a lot to say about his new relationship and their new child. The most the Internet has heard from Jada was most recently where she clocked Diamond for allegedly not allowing Chris to be part of Lovely’s life and that she suspects Diamond has been dealing with some of Chris’ homeboys. Meanwhile, for Chris, this marks another chapter in his journey as a father. He is already a dad to three children — Royal Brown, Aeko Catori Brown and Lovely Symphoni Brown — and fans have often seen glimpses of his hands-on parenting style through social media posts over the years. With the arrival of his fourth child, his family remains a central part of his life. As for Jada Wallace, stepping into motherhood in the public eye is never simple — especially when the spotlight comes with intense curiosity. If she continues to keep it cute and lowkey, she will likely continue to move with intention, share what feels right and protect her peace. While the world may just be getting introduced to her, Jada Wallace is already defining her own narrative — on her own terms. Check out the reveal below: RELATED: Usher & Chris Brown’s ‘Raymond & Brown’ Tour Is About to Give Us An ‘R&B’ Time Machine — Here’s The Dream Setlist We Need