Source: Jerritt Clark \/ Getty BET Awards Hosts Through the Years (2001–2026) From cultural icons to viral voices, every host helped define the moment When the BET Awards first launched in 2001, it wasn’t just another award show — it was a statement. A space where Black music, film, sports, and culture could be celebrated on our terms, in our voice, and at our level. And every year, the host becomes the heartbeat of that moment. They’re not just telling jokes or introducing performances — they’re shaping the tone of the culture in real time. From sharp comedic monologues to unforgettable political statements, from viral moments to emotional tributes, the BET Awards stage has always reflected exactly where Black culture stands in that year. Now with Druski stepping in as the 2026 host, we’re watching a new era unfold — one where internet culture, streaming influence, and digital personalities are fully taking center stage. RELATED: Jake Paul Aims To Respond To Druski With Blackface? RELATED: End Of An Era? BET ‘Suspends’ Ceremonies For Soul Train Awards & Hip Hop Awards Indefinitely Let’s take it all the way back to where it started. 2026 – Druski A new generation takes the spotlight — social media meets the main stage. 2025 – Kevin Hart One of the most reliable hosts in BET history returns once again. 2024 – Taraji P. Henson 2023 – No official host The show leaned fully into performances and tributes 2022 – Taraji P. Henson 2021 – Taraji P. Henson 2020 – Amanda Seales The virtual era — culture continued even during a global pause. 2019 – Regina Hall 2018 – Jamie Foxx 2017 – Leslie Jones 2016 – Anthony Anderson & Tracee Ellis Ross 2015 – Anthony Anderson & Tracee Ellis Ross 2014 – Chris Rock 2013 – Chris Tucker 2012 – Samuel L. Jackson 2011 – Kevin Hart 2010 – Queen Latifah 2009 – Jamie Foxx 2008 – D. L. Hughley 2007 – Mo’Nique 2006 – Damon Wayans 2005 – Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith 2004 – Mo’Nique 2003 – Mo’Nique 2002 – Steve Harvey & Cedric the Entertainer 2001 – Steve Harvey & Cedric the Entertainer The original kings of hosting set the tone from day one. When you look at this list, it really tells the story of how the culture has evolved over time. In the early days, it was all about stand up comedians who knew how to control a room and bring real laughter to the stage. Then we moved into an era where hosts were full entertainers, people like actors and artists who could do a little bit of everything. And now, we are stepping into a space where personality, relatability, and internet influence matter just as much as traditional celebrity. That is what makes Druski hosting in 2026 feel so on point. It is not random. It actually lines up perfectly with where things are right now. The way people connect to content has changed. The way people engage with personalities has changed. And the BET Awards continues to reflect that in real time. At the end of the day, the host is not just there to tell jokes or introduce performances. They are there to carry the energy of the night and represent the moment the culture is in. And if history has shown us anything, whoever is holding that mic is always bigger than just the show. RELATED: BET 2025 Awards Pink Carpet Fashion Set the Bar for Black Tie Glam RELATED: Jake Paul Aims To Respond To Druski With Blackface?