Source: R1 Digital \/ R1 Atlanta, get ready — it’s going ALL the way up! Soulja Boy is taking over HOT 107.9 for an exclusive, can’t-miss experience leading into Birthday Bash XXX! From viral moments to legendary hits, Soulja Boy is pulling up with energy, stories, and surprises you won’t hear anywhere else. 🎧 WHAT TO EXPECT: • Exclusive behind-the-scenes stories • Live on-air moments you don’t want to miss • Your shot at winning Birthday Bash tickets • Special surprises + giveaway 📅 DATE: Saturday, May 3rd ⏰ TIME: 2PM – 6PM This is more than just a takeover… it’s a full-on Birthday Bash pre-game takeover Tap in, turn it up, and stay locked to HOT 107.9 — because when Soulja Boy steps in, you already know… WE TURNIN’ UP ALL DAY