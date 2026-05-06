Source: Kristy Sparow \/ Getty Centuries later, The Game seems to be taking shots at 50 Cent once again. The Compton rapper was enjoying himself at a New York club when he grabbed the mic to let 50 know he was in his city. “Somebody tell Fif, I’m here!” Although his split from G-Unit happened a very long time ago, Game reminded the crowd he was removed for what he described as “stupid reasons.” “I got kicked out of G-Unit for doing stupid sh*t. I’m just a f*cked up n*gga.” The beef, which dates back to 2004, has resurfaced multiple times over the years. During a 2022 concert in Houston, Texas, the West Coast rapper went on a rant about his continued dislike for 50 Cent. “I still don’t f*ck with 50 Cent, he’s a b*tch. Ain’t no cut with that n*gga. He’s a sucka. I’ll say it in Houston, I’ll say it in New York, I’ll say it anywhere…he’s a straight b*tch. I like the TV shows, n*gga put that on the internet.” Four years later, it briefly seemed like the two had moved past their issues. When 50 Cent performed at Mary J Blige’s Las Vegas residency, he kept things cordial, even playing “MJB Da MVP,” the remix of “Hate It or Love It.” More than 20 years into this back-and-forth, however, it appears the beef between 50 Cent and The Game isn’t going away anytime soon.