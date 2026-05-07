Source: littleny \/ Getty BLACK: A Festival of Joy Returns to Indianapolis for Year 5 This Summer There is something special happening in Indianapolis every summer and it continues to grow bigger, louder, and more impactful every single year. BLACK: A Festival of Joy is officially returning for its fifth year on Saturday, July 11, 2026, bringing another full day dedicated to celebrating Black culture, creativity, community, and most importantly Black joy. Since launching in 2022, the festival has evolved from a grassroots community gathering into one of the most anticipated summer events in the city. What started as a bold idea centered around unity and positivity has grown into a powerful movement that highlights the beauty, resilience, and brilliance of Indianapolis’ Black community. According to organizers, the mission behind BLACK: A Festival of Joy is simple but meaningful: to center Blackness while honoring the joy that comes from shared experiences, culture, creativity, and connection. The festival was created to move away from narratives rooted in struggle and instead focus on celebration, empowerment, and community. This year’s festival promises another packed lineup of experiences for attendees of all ages. Guests can expect live music performances, DJs, immersive art installations, interactive experiences, wellness spaces, community conversations, local Black owned vendors, food trucks, and family friendly programming throughout the day. One of the reasons the festival has continued to resonate with so many people across Indianapolis is because it intentionally creates space for connection. Whether you are attending for the music, the food, the art, or simply the atmosphere, the event has become a place where people can come together and experience the energy of Black joy in real time. The growth of the festival over the last five years also reflects a larger shift happening in Indianapolis. More Black creatives, entrepreneurs, artists, organizations, and community leaders are building spaces that celebrate culture while creating opportunities for collaboration and visibility. BLACK: A Festival of Joy has become one of the city’s clearest examples of that movement in action. The festival is free to attend and open to everyone, making it one of the most accessible community events of the summer season. If you are looking for a summer event filled with culture, music, community, and positive energy, BLACK: A Festival of Joy might need to be added to your calendar now. Event Details BLACK: A Festival of Joy • Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026 • Location: Indianapolis • Admission: Free and open to all ages For more information BLACK: A Festival of Joy Official Website