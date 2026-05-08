Mother’s Day is this Sunday (May 10), and families will be gathering to celebrate their mothers or the mother figures in their lives. If Mom fancies a nice sipping experience, CASSIUS has several cocktails below to choose from. I’ve been steeling myself up for this Mother’s Day as it’s the first one without my mother, who we lost last summer. As I wrote in our recent gift guide, I’m healing as best I can, and the best way to honor my mother is to keep it pushing. She’d be way into that. My mom didn’t drink, but once a year, usually around her birthday, she’d have one wine cooler, and it was always a treat to see my super-serious mother cut loose a bit. I said I was going to have one in her honor this year, but I’ll do her one better. Earlier this year, I created a cocktail in honor of my late mother and my late grandmother, both of whom were the most important women in my life. The Spicy Siren, as I call it, was inspired by my mother’s fiery but loyal nature and my grandmother’s sweet and nurturing spirit. My Nana also only drank very sparingly, and her drink of choice? Miller High Life. That said, I’ll just make one of these bad boys below, remembering how much they loved me, my family, and all who had the privilege of knowing Mom and Nana. The Spicy Siren (Or Siren’s Sting. What name works in your opinion?) Ingredients: 2 oz 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno Tequila 1 oz Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur 1 oz Pineapple Juice 1 bar spoon or 1\/4 of rich simple syrup (optional) Method: Place all ingredients in an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Chill a martini or coupe glass with ice and water as you prepare the drink. Mix the ingredients in the covered shaker for 10-15 seconds. Toss the ice and water from the chilled glass and fill with a bit of ice, then pour the shaken cocktail. Garnish with a couple of de-seeded jalapeno slices. Now, I think this drink doesn’t exactly need the simple, but I find it helps tamp down some of the cucumber notes. If I were to make this drink again, I’d try to find some Ghost Tequila for a spicier kick, but as it stands, this drink wins for me. Check out the rest of our cocktail offerings, which also include some booze-free options as well. Happy Mother’s Day to all. — Photo: Getty 1575 Daquiri Ingredients: 40ml Bols Blue 1575 Liqueur 20ml White Rum 50ml Fresh Lime Juice 15ml Simple Syrup Garnish: Lime Wheel Directions: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into cocktail glass and garnish with a lime wheel. Bourbon Sunrise Ingredients 2 oz. Four Roses Bourbon ¾ oz. Orange Juice ½ oz. Mango Juice ½ oz. Honey Syrup ½ oz. Lemon Juice 2 dashes of Angostura Bitters Directions: Make the honey syrup by combining equal parts honey and hot water. Stir until honey is completely dissolved. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously until well chilled. Double strain over fresh ice into a glass and garnish as desired. Buchanita Ingredients 1.5 oz Buchanan’s 12-Year-Old DeLuxe Blended Scotch Whisky 5 oz Fresh Pineapple Juice Fresh Pineapple Slice for Garnish Glassware: Lowball glass Garnish: fresh pineapple slice, pineapple leaf Preparation: Combine Buchanan’s 12-Year-Old DeLuxe Whisky and fresh pineapple juice into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain contents into a Highball glass or hollowed-out pineapple over fresh ice. Garnish with a fresh pineapple slice and pineapple Leaves. Carpano Bellini Spritz Source: Carpano \/ Carpano Ingredients 3 oz. Carpano Dry Vermouth ½ oz. Peach Puree ½ oz lemon juice 2 oz Champagne or Sparking Wine Directions: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously until well chilled. Strain into a wine glass over fresh ice and top off with sparkling wine and favorite fruit garnish. DeSour Margarita Ingredients 1 oz DELEÓN Reposado 1 oz Lemon juice 0.5 oz Agave nectar 0.5 oz Red wine (float) Glassware: Rocks Garnish: Dried Orange Wheel Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker except the red wine.Fill with ice and shake for about 6 to 8 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Add the red wine float and garnish. Dirty Spring Gibson Martini Ingredients: 2 oz Tanqueray London Dry Gin .25 oz Dry Vermouth .5 oz Pickled Red Cabbage Brine 1 dash Celery Bitters Glassware: Martini Glass Garnish: Red cabbage piece & cocktail onion Method: Combine ingredients into a glass and stir. Garnish with a piece of red cabbage and a cocktail onion. Gold Rush Ingredients: 1.5 oz Johnnie Walker Black Cask 0.75 oz fresh lemon juice 0.75 oz cinnamon honey syrup Garnish: Cinnamon stick Glassware: Rocks Method: Shake all ingredients with ice, then strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a cinnamon stick. Harvey Wallbanger Ingredients: 0.5 oz Galliano L’Autentico 2 oz Vodka 4 oz freshly squeezed orange juice Garnish: Orange Slice Directions: Build all ingredients into an ice-filled glass. Garnish with an orange slice. Irish Maid Ingredients: 2 oz Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey ¾ oz Fresh Lemon Juice ¾ oz Simple Syrup ½ oz St. Germain 2 Cucumber Slices Method: Muddle cucumbers in tin, add all other ingredients. Shake and fine strain into a Rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a cucumber slice. Mint Julip Ingredients 1.25 oz. Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 2 sugar cubes (or .25 oz. simple syrup) 5-6 mint leaves, muddled Mint sprig Glassware: Julep Cup Garnish: Mint Spring Method: Add the ingredients to a julep cup and gently muddle the mint to release its oils. Fill with crushed ice, stir, and garnish with a fresh mint sprig. Mom’s Mocha Martini Ingredients 2 oz Baileys Chocolate Liqueur 1 oz Vodka 1 oz coffee (cold) 0.4 oz simple syrup 0.4 oz cocoa powder Glassware: Coupe Garnish: 3 espresso beans, cocoa powder Method: Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain contents into a coupe glass. Garnish with dusted cocoa powder and three espresso beans. Non-Alcoholic Margarita Source: Ritual Zero Proof \/ Ritual Zero Proof 2 oz Seedlip Notas de Agave 1 tbsp Agave Syrup ½ oz Fresh Lime Juice Glassware: Rocks Garnish: Salt Rim, Lime Wheel Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain over ice, garnish with a lime wheel and half-rim of salt. No Ginlet Ingredients: 2 oz Damrak Virgin 0.5 oz Lime Juice 0.25 oz Simple syrup Garnish: Basil Leaves and Dehydrated Orange Wheel Directions: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shake with ice. Fine strain the cocktail into a pre-chilled coupe glass. Oaxacan Mezcal Margarita Ingredients: 1.5 oz Gracias a Dios Mezcal Espadín Joven 0.5 oz Bauchant Orange Liqueur 0.75 oz Lime Juice 0.5 oz Agave Syrup 0.25 oz Lemon Juice Tajín Seasoning (for glass rimming) Garnish: Lime Wedge Directions: Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously.. Strain over fresh ice into your glass and garnish. Optional: Rim a double-rocks glass with Tajín seasoning. Old Orcadian Spritz Ingredients: 1.5 oz Highland Park 12 or 15 .75 oz lemon-lime .75 oz simple syrup 6 or 7 mint leaves 2 dashes Angostura 2 oz sparkling wine Mint tip, for garnish Directions: Shake everything except sparkling wine, & strain (not fine strain) into a chilled cocktail glass. Add a single ice cube, the sparkling wine, & garnish. Pallini Spritz Ingredients: 2 oz Pallini Limoncello Liqueur 3 oz Maschio Prosecco 1 oz Soda Water Garnish: Lemon Peel Directions: Add all ingredients to a spritz glass with ice. Stir and garnish with a lemon peel. Paloma Spritz Ingredients 1.5oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco 1oz Fresh Juice Grapefruit .7oz Fresh Lime Juice .0ozl Agave Syrup 3oz Sparkling Wine Glassware: Stemmed highball Garnish: Grapefruit half wheel Method: Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker, except sparkling wine, add ice and shake. Strain into an ice filled, salt rimmed glass. Top with sparkling wine and grapefruit half wheel. Raspberry Collins (NA) Ingredients: 2 oz Fluère Raspberry 0.75 oz Simple Syrup 1 oz Lemon Juice Top with Soda Water Garnish: Mint Leaves Directions: Add all ingredients to a highball glass with ice. Top with soda water, stir and garnish with mint leaves. Riunite Lambrusco Spritz (NA) Ingredients: 1 part Riunite Zero Red Semi-Sparkling 1 part Maschio Zero White Sparkling Fresh Lemon Juice Royal Peach Tea Ingredients 1.5 oz Crown Royal Peach 2 oz Iced Tea 1 oz Lemonade Glassware: Highball Glass Garnish: Lemon Wedge Method: Combine ingredients into a glass. Add ice and stir. Garnish with a lemon wedge. Soju Mojito Ingredients 2 oz KHEE 38 Premium Soju Lime and Fresh Mint Leaves – muddled 0.5 oz Lime Juice 0.5 oz Simple Syrup Top with Kimino Yuzu Soda Method: In a Collins glass, muddle the mint leaves, add the soju, lime juice, and simple syrup. Fill with ice, top with Kimino Yuzu Soda, stir gently, and garnish with a sprig of mint and a lime wedge. The Lebowski Ingredients 2 Parts Cold Brew 1 Part Borghetti Espresso Liqueur 1 Part Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur Directions: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously until well chilled. Strain into a rocks glass and garnish as desired. Tia Espresso Martini Source: Tia Maria \/ Tia Maria Ingredients: 1 oz Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur 1 oz Vodka Single shot of Espresso Garnish: Three Coffee Beans Directions: Fill a martini glass with ice and set aside to chill. Pour Tia Maria, vodka, and espresso into a cocktail shaker. Fill the rest of the shaker with ice. Shake the ingredients together. Empty the martini glass of ice. Pour in the contents of the shaker using a strainer into a martini glass. Garnish with three coffee beans.