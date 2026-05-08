Source: Chreece Festival \/ Chreece Festival Chreece Festival Returns to Indianapolis With Rico Nasty, Jorjiana & More One of Indianapolis’ most important cultural events is officially making its return this summer and this year, Chreece is stepping into a whole new era. RELATED: Things to Do in Indianapolis This Summer (2026 Guide) RELATED: Indiana Black Expo Announces 2026 Summer Celebration The beloved independent hip-hop festival will return to Fountain Square on Saturday, August 29, 2026, transforming the neighborhood into a massive celebration of music, art, community, and Indianapolis culture. Now entering its 11th year, Chreece continues to prove why it has become one of the Midwest’s most respected hip-hop festivals. This year’s lineup is led by groundbreaking rapper Rico Nasty alongside Indiana’s own Jorjiana marking the first time women will headline the festival in Chreece history. Organizers are calling it the start of a “new era” for the artist-led event, while still staying rooted in the city and culture that built it. Fans can also expect performances from rising underground star Ovrkast. plus more than 70 local artists, DJs, and producers representing Indianapolis and beyond across multiple stages throughout Fountain Square. But Chreece has always been bigger than music. Since launching in 2015, the festival founded by Indianapolis artist Oreo Jones has become a symbol of creative independence, Black artistry, and community investment within the city. According to organizers, Chreece has paid more than $600,000 directly to artists and supported nearly 1,000 local creatives through festival programming over the years. This year also introduces The People’s Village, a brand-new free public space designed to make the festival more accessible to the community. The activation will include live performances, local vendors, seating areas, shade, and family-friendly programming throughout the day. Multiple venues across Fountain Square will once again host performances including: • HI-FI Annex • HI-FI Indoor • White Rabbit • Square Cat Vinyl • Atomic Bowl • Wildfyre Tap • World Famous HotBoys • Fountain Square Plaza Some venues will be all ages while others will remain 21+. In a statement included in the festival announcement, founder Oreo Jones described Chreece as more than just a music festival. “Chreece was born from the need to create space for artists, community, and culture to thrive on their own terms. We carry forward the legacy of Black music in Indianapolis while building something new for the next generation.” Tickets officially go on sale Today Friday, May 8 at 10 a.m. and if previous years are any indication, they will not last long. For Indianapolis hip-hop fans, creatives, and anyone looking to experience the energy of the city at its best, Chreece 2026 is shaping up to be one of the can’t-miss events of the summer. RELATED: Things to Do in Indianapolis This Summer (2026 Guide) RELATED: Madam Walker Legacy Fest 2025: A Weekend of Music, Culture, and Community RELATED: Indiana Black Expo Announces 2026 Summer Celebration