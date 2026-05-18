Source: David Madison \/ Getty Most Indy 500 Poles of All-Time (At Least 2) Winning the Indy 500 pole once is a career highlight. Winning it multiple times means you’ve mastered the most pressure-packed four laps in motorsports. The drivers on this list didn’t stumble into the front row. They owned it. Take a look below at IndyCar Drivers that had the Most Indy 500 Poles of All-Time (At Least 2). RELATED | Which Drivers Have Attempted ‘The Double’? Racing Indy 500 And Coca-Cola 600 On Same Day DriverPolesYearsRick Mears61979, 1982, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1991Scott Dixon52008, 2015, 2017, 2021, 2022Hélio Castroneves42003, 2007, 2009, 2010A.J. Foyt41965, 1969, 1974, 1975Rex Mays41935, 1936, 1940, 1948Mario Andretti31966, 1967, 1987Johnny Rutherford31973, 1976, 1980Tom Sneva31977, 1978, 1984Arie Luyendyk31993, 1997, 1999Scott Brayton21995, 1996Ed Carpenter32013, 2014, 2018Alex Palou22023, 2026Parnelli Jones21962, 1963Eddie Sachs21960, 1961Duke Nalon21949, 1951Bill Cummings21933, 1937Leon Duray21925, 1928Jimmy Murphy21922, 1924Ralph DePalma21920, 1921