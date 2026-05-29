Source: DjelicS \/ Getty Father’s Day has a way of sneaking up fast, and finding the right gift for Dad can feel tougher than it should. The good news? You don’t have to spend big to find something thoughtful, useful or just plain fun. Whether he’s into grilling, golf, music, gadgets, spirits or relaxing around the house, there are plenty of Father’s Day gifts under $100 that still feel personal. From practical picks to upgrades he may not buy for himself, this list is built to help make shopping a little easier — and help dad feel appreciated without wrecking your budget. 1. MEATER Plus: Plus: Smart Bluetooth Wireless Meat Thermometer Digital Source: Screengrab \/ Amazon Price: $79.99 Where to Buy: Amazon 2. Whiskey Smoker Kit with Torch Source: Screengrab \/ Amazon Price: $47.99 (on sale for $36.96) Where to Buy: Amazon 3. TESLYAR Wood Phone Docking Station for Men Source: Screengrab \/ Amazon Price: $39.80 Where to Buy: Amazon 4. I Fix Stuff Funny Dad Hat Source: Screengrab \/ Amazon Price: $20.99 (on sale for $14.99) Where to Buy: Amazon 5. Grilliance 27pcs Griddle Accessories Kit for Blackstone, Professional Hibachi Flat Top Grill Tools Source: Screengrab \/ Amazon Price: $39.99 Where to Buy: Amazon 6. AncestryDNA DNA Test Kit Source: Screengrab \/ Amazon Price: $99 Where to Buy: Amazon 7. STANLEY Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler with Leakproof Lid 30 oz Source: Screenshot \/ Amazon Price: $40 Where to Buy: Amazon, other Stanley retailers 8. MANNKITCHEN Professional Grade Stainless Steel Spatula Perfect for Cast Iron Skillets and Flat Top Grills (MK21680) Source: Screengrab \/ Amazon Price: $24.99 Where to Buy: Amazon 9. Jack Link’s Beef Jerky Variety Pack Gift Basket Price: $41.54-$83.08 Where to Buy: Amazon 10. Skull Shaver – Pitbull Silver PRO SX5 Head and face Shaver Source: Screengrab \/ Amazon Price: $77.75 Where to Buy: Amazon 11. MADE IN Seasoned Carbon Steel Wok Source: Screengrab \/ Made In Price: $149 (on sale for $99.99) Where to Buy: MADE IN 12. Chrome Tour USA Stripe Golf Balls Source: Screengrab \/ Callaway Price: $59.99 Where to Buy: Callaway 13. Mystery Tackle Box Source: Screenshot \/ Mystery Tackle Box Price: $25+ Where to Buy: Mystery Tackle Box 14. Personalized Hometown Map Glass Set (whiskey, wine, beer) Source: Screenshot \/ Uncommon Goods Price: $60 Where to Buy: Uncommon Goods 15. Glenfiddich 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky (1L) Source: Screenshot \/ Total Wine & More Price: $62.99 Where to Buy: Most liquor stores 16. Custom Human + Pet Portrait Source: Screenshot \/ Etsy Price: $19.50+ Where to Buy: Etsy 17. 25 lbs weighted blanket Queen Size for Adults (60”x 80”, Grey) Cooling Heavy Blanket for Sleeping Source: Screengrab \/ Amazon Price: $59.99 (on sale for $53.19) Where to Buy: Amazon 18. LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 Building Toy Set (75379) Source: Screengrab \/ Lego Price: $99.99 (on sale for $79.99) Where to Buy: Amazon (for discounted price), LEGO retailers 19. Loop Dream Ear Plugs Source: Screengrab \/ Loop Ear Plugs Price: $49.95 Where to Buy: Loop Ear Plugs 20. BURLEBO Men’s Performance Hoodie Source: Screengrab \/ Academy Sports + Outdoors Price: $68 Where to Buy: Academy Sports + Outdoors 21. Nike Men’s Dri-FIT Core Solid Golf Polo Source: Screengrab \/ Academy Sports + Outdoors Price: ~$50 Where to Buy: Academy Sports + Outdoors 22. Daiwa Laguna Spinning Rod Source: Screengrab \/ Academy Sports + Outdoors Price: $44.99 Where to Buy: Academy Sports + Outdoors 23. Academy Sports + Outdoors Logo Armchair Source: Screengrab \/ Academy Sports + Outdoors Price: $8.99 Where to Buy: Academy Sports + Outdoors 24. Nike Men’s V5 Runner Shoes Source: Screengrab \/ Academy Sports + Outdoors Price: $94.99 Where to Buy: Academy Sports + Outdoors, Nike retailers 25. Jordan Adults’ Structured Metal Jumpman Hat Source: Screengrab \/ Academy Sports + Outdoors Price: $25 Where to Buy: Academy Sports + Outdoors, Nike\/Jordan retailers 26. Triumph Rally Stripe Cornhole Set Source: Screengrab \/ Academy Sports + Outdoors Price: $59.99 Where to Buy: Academy Sports + Outdoors 27. Blackstone Accessory Tool Kit Source: Screengrab \/ Academy Sports + Outdoors Price: $24.99 Where to Buy: Academy Sports + Outdoors 28. Game Winner Ultimate Hunting Chair Source: Screengrab \/ Academy Sports + Outdoors Price: $69.99 Where to Buy: Academy Sports + Outdoors 29. Chubbies Men’s Everywear Stretch Shorts 6 In Source: Screenshot \/ Academy Sports + Outdoors Price: $64.50 Where to Buy: Academy Sports + Outdoors 30. Bosch Go 3 Electric Screwdriver Source: Screengrab \/ Amazon Price: $88 Where to Buy: Amazon 31. Pete & Pedro The Stubble Buddy – Portable Beard & Facial Hair Cleanup Trimming & Manscaping Handheld Mini Vacuum Source: Screengrab \/ Amazon Price: $29.50 (on sale for $25) Where to Buy: Amazon 32. Remington Smart Beard Trimmer Source: Screengrab \/ Walmart Price: $56.99 Where to Buy: Walmart 33. CLASSIC EBONY DRESS RATCHET BELT 1 3\/8″ STRAP Source: Screengrab \/ Nexbelt Price: $64.99 Where to Buy: Nexbelt 34. ‘A Cook’s Book’ by Nigel Slater (hardcover) Source: Screengrab \/ Amazon Price: $30.99 Where to Buy: Amazon, online book retailers 35. Essential Apron Source: Screengrab \/ Hedley & Bennett Price: $86 Where to Buy: Hedley & Bennett 36. TASTI-CRISP™ AIR FRYER 2.6QT. Source: Screengrab \/ Dash Price: $49.99 Where to Buy: Dash 37. 2023 Santa Lucia Highlands Pinot Noir Source: Screengrab \/ Rombauer Price: $55 Where to Buy: Rombauer 38. RYOBI 40V 120 MPH 450 CFM Cordless Battery Variable-Speed Jet-Fan Leaf Blower Source: Screengrab \/ Home Depot Price: $99 Where to Buy: Home Depot 39. KODAK Snapic A1 35mm Film Camera 35mm, Reusable, 2-Zone Focus Source: Screengrab \/ Amazon Price: $99 Where to Buy: Amazon 40. Gift Card (to his favorite store!) Source: Getty Images Price: $5+ Where to Buy: Anywhere he loves to shop