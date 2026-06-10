Source: Joy Malone \/ Getty Top 10 Kodak Black Moments We’ll Never Forget Few rappers have created as many viral moments as Kodak Black. Whether it’s a hit song, an unforgettable interview, or a meme that refuses to die, Kodak has become one of the most entertaining personalities in hip-hop. Here are our favorite Kodak Black moments of all time. RELATED: Kodak Black Gets $10M Super Bowl LVI Weekend Shooting Lawsuit Dropped RELATED: Kodak Black Is Right At DJ Khaled’s Head Top, “F*ck DJ Khaled” RELATED: Kodak Black Gets Key To City In Pompano Beach Ceremony 10. Kodak’s XXL Freshman Freestyle Back in 2016, Kodak’s XXL Freshman appearance introduced him to an even bigger audience. His freestyle became one of the most talked-about moments from the class and helped cement him as one of rap’s rising stars. 9. “No Flockin” Before the platinum plaques and mainstream success, there was “No Flockin.” The 2014 track became Kodak’s breakout record and remains one of the most influential songs of the SoundCloud era. 8. Tunnel Vision Takes Over The Charts “Tunnel Vision” became Kodak’s first Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and proved he was more than just an internet sensation. The song’s success elevated him into hip-hop’s mainstream conversation. 7. The “Skrilla” Vocabulary Kodak has introduced fans to countless phrases and slang terms over the years. Half the fun of listening to Kodak is trying to keep up with the way he talks. 6. Every Viral Kodak Interview Whether he’s answering serious questions or completely changing the subject, Kodak interviews are always entertaining. You never know what he’s going to say next. 5. “I Hope So” One of Kodak’s most memorable interview clips came when he casually responded, “I hope so.” The timing and delivery turned the moment into a social media classic. 4. “ZEZE” Becomes A Smash Hit When Kodak teamed up with Travis Scott and Offset for “ZEZE,” the song became an instant hit and one of the biggest records of his career. 3. Kodak Dancing Everywhere Award shows, clubs, backstage videos, random Instagram clips—it doesn’t matter where he is. Kodak’s dance moves have become almost as famous as his music. 2. “Let Me Drive The Boat” A true internet classic. During a viral outing on a boat, Kodak repeatedly shouted, “Let me drive the boat!” The phrase became a meme, a catchphrase, and one of the most recognizable moments in hip-hop culture. 1. Being Unapologetically Kodak Black The biggest Kodak Black moment is simply being himself. For better or worse, Kodak has always been authentic, unpredictable, and impossible to ignore. That’s why fans continue to tune in year after year. What’s your favorite Kodak Black moment? Let us know on Facebook, Instagram, and X @HOT1009indy.