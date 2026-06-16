Source: Susan Chiang \/ Getty Fathers play one of the most important roles in a child’s life, often serving as protectors, teachers, providers, and examples of strength. RELATED: Celebrities Honor Their Favorite Dads For Father’s Day From life lessons and discipline to emotional support and encouragement, a father’s presence can help shape a child’s confidence, values, and sense of security in ways that last a lifetime. Whether biological, step, adoptive, or a father figure, their impact is often felt far beyond childhood. Father’s Day is a chance to recognize the men who show up, sacrifice, and pour into their families every day. While no gift can fully measure their value, even a thoughtful gesture can go a long way in showing appreciation. If you’re still searching for the perfect way to say thank you, don’t stress. We’ve rounded up 25 last-minute Father’s Day gifts under $100 that can still arrive in time for the big day. Source: pixelfit \/ Getty Style & Grooming • Beard grooming kit ($25-$45) • Cordless hair clippers ($40-$80) • Wave brush + durag and mirror set ($15-$30) • Cologne sampler set ($30-$80) • Luxury shaving kit ($35-$60) • Modern Leather wallet ($20-$50) • Sunglasses ($20-$60) • Watch box organizer ($25-$80) • Sneaker cleaning kit ($20-$35) • Travel kit ($20-$45) Source: Jacob Wackerhausen \/ Getty Tech & Gadgets • Bluetooth speaker ($30-$80) • Wireless charging station ($25-$50) • Portable power bank ($20-$50) • Phone stand with speaker ($20-$50) • Mini projector ($70-$99) • Car phone mount ($15-$30) • Smart LED light strips ($20-$40) • Portable neck fan ($25-$70) • Heated beanie ($20-$65) • Fire TV Stick ($40-$60) Source: Maskot \/ Getty Grill Master & Foodie Dad • Grill tool set ($25-$60) • Smart Meat thermometer ($20-$70) • BBQ rub gift set ($20-$40) • Smoker box ($20-$50) • Hot sauce sampler ($15-$60) • Whiskey stones set ($50-$75) • Cast iron skillet ($90) • Chef Apron ($20-$35) • Portable cooler bag ($30-$60) • Jerky variety pack ($20-$40) Source: General \/ Briana Huff Sports, Music & Lifestyle • Dominoes set ($20-$40) • Spades card set ($10-$25) • NFL or NBA Banner ($30-$45) • Water canteen\/tumbler ($20-$35) • Vinyl record crate ($35-$60) • Record player ($70-$90) • Hip hop coffee table book ($25-$50) • Massage gun ($40-$90) • Workout resistance bands ($20-$40) • Back massager seat cushion ($50-$99) No matter if he’s the grill king, sneakerhead, beard boss, or music lover, there’s still time to lock in something meaningful before Sunday.