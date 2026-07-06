Source: Courtesy \/ pgLand This year, America celebrates its semiquincentennial. However, Black Americans’ patriotism is still complicated. As our freedoms continue to be challenged by an administration determined to hold on to power at any cost, the fight continues. In the playlist below, we highlight songs that honor the resilience of the Black American experience. From the Civil Rights movement to today, Black voices continue to shape the conscience of our culture. Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing – James Weldon Johnson Strange Fruit – Billie Holiday A Change Is Gonna Come – Sam Cooke To Be Young, Gifted and Black – Nina Simone What’s Going On – Marvin Gaye Say It Loud – I’m Black and I’m Proud – James Brown War – Edwin Starr Revolution Will Not Be Televised – Gil Scott-Heron America – Prince & The Revolution Fight The Power – Public Enemy The Message – Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five Changes – 2Pac Alright – Kendrick Lamar This Is America – Childish Gambino Be Free – J. Cole We The People… – A Tribe Called Quest Freedom – Beyoncé Glory – Common & John Legend