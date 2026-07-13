Source: Matt Winkelmeyer \/ Getty When it comes to Hollywood fashion, it’s impossible not to mention the iconic duo of Zendaya and Law Roach. Time and time again, they’ve proven why they’re considered the gold standard of celebrity style. Whether she’s walking a movie premiere, commanding the red carpet, or attending an awards show, Zendaya’s looks often generate as much buzz if not more than the event itself. TRENDING: Zendaya Slayed The ‘Euphoria’ Premiere Then Was Gone In A Flash The latest moment everyone can’t stop talking about is Zendaya’s jaw-dropping look for the premiere of her upcoming film, The Odyssey. Talk about straight off the runway. Always thinking one step ahead, Law Roach attended Paris Fashion Week, spotted a standout design, and had Zendaya wearing that very same dress just hours later at her premiere. The lightning-fast fashion turnaround left fans stunned, and social media has been obsessed ever since. Once again, the duo proved why they’re in a league of their own when it comes to making unforgettable fashion moments. TRENDING: Law Roach Snatched This Futuristic Schiaparelli Dress Straight Off The Runway For Zendaya Take a look at some other look from the iconic duo over the years: The 2015 Academy Awards White bridal-style Vivienne Westwood gown Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere, 2017 Gown by Ralph & Russo 2017 Met Gala Gown by Dolce & Gabbana 2018 Met Gala Look by Versace Met Gala 2019 Gown custom Tommy Hilfiger 2019 Emmy Awards Gown by Vera Wang BET Awards 2021 Gown by Versace (archival from 2003) 2021 Academy Awards Gown by Maison Valentino Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere, 2021 Gown by Valentino Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere, 2021 Outfit by Moschino Venice Film Festival, 2021 Gown by Balmain 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards Outfit by Vera Wang Euphoria season 2 premiere, 2022 Gown by Valentino (archival from 1992) 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Gown by Valentino (archival from 1992) 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Suit by Sportmax 2022 Emmy Awards Gown by Valentino Challengers press tour, Paris, 2024 Jacket by Louis Vuitton Challengers premiere, Los Angeles, 2024 Gown by Vera Wang Challengers premiere, Paris, 2024 Dress by Louis Vuitton Dune: Part Two premiere, 2024 Suit by Mugler (archival from 1995) Louis Vuitton ready-to-wear, Paris Fashion Week, 2024 Jacket and skirt by Louis Vuitton Fendi haute couture, Paris Fashion Week, 2024 Dress by Fendi Met Gala 2024 (outfit change) Suit by Louis Vuitton Schiaparelli haute couture, Paris Fashion Week, 2024 Gown by Schiaparelli 2024 Rock & Rock Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Gown by Bob Mackie (vintage from 2001) 2024 Met Gala Gown by Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano 2025 Golden Globes Gown by Louis Vuitton; ring by Jessica McCormack Season 3 premiere of ‘Euphoria.’ 2026 Custom halter gown by Paris-based label Ashi Studio. World premiere of The Odyssey 2026 Gown by Schiaparelli