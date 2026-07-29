Source: Nathan Congleton\/NBC via Getty Images Tyler Hubbard’s family camping trip came with a surprise souvenir—a fishing hook stuck in his head. The former Florida Georgia Line singer shared the mishap on social media after accidentally getting a fishing hook lodged in his scalp while enjoying the outdoors with his family. Thankfully, his wife, Hayley Hubbard, stepped in and played the role of an impromptu surgeon. With a little patience (and likely a few deep breaths), she successfully removed the hook, and Tyler escaped with nothing more than a wild story to tell. Despite the painful moment, the Hubbards didn’t let the accident ruin their trip, continuing to make memories together in the great outdoors. It’s certainly not the kind of catch Tyler was hoping for—but fans are just glad he’s doing okay!