Source: Ayoodrip BHEN \/ Ayoodrip BHEN Ayoodrip Shows BHEN His Version of the Viral Jiggalate Dance If you’re from Indianapolis, you’ve probably seen the jiggalate at least once. The popular dance has become a staple around Naptown, and now a viral TikTok featuring Ayoodrip showing BHEN how he hits the jiggalate has people across social media laughing and recreating the moment. While BHEN clearly already knows the dance, the fun of the video comes from Ayoodrip putting his own flavor on the move and breaking down his personal style. RELATED: B Swift Catches Up With The 520 Podcast Ahead of Massive Indy Weekend RELATED: Adidas Signs Indy’s Club 520 Podcast to a First-Ever Sneaker Deal Ayoodrip Puts His Own Spin on the Jiggalate In the clip, Ayoodrip demonstrates his version of the jiggalate while BHEN watches, reacts, and follows along. That’s part of what has made the video so entertaining. There isn’t just one way to hit the jiggalate, and Ayoodrip’s version has plenty of personality. Like many hometown dances, everyone has their own variation. The dance isn’t about being perfect. It’s about matching the energy and making the move your own. If you’re thinking about joining the trend, study Ayoodrip’s rhythm, then add your own twist. The best versions of the jiggalate are the ones that show off your own style while staying on beat. Have you mastered the jiggalate yet? Tag HOT 100.9 in your videos so we can see your version!