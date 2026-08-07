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Takeaways From Pooh Shiesty’s New Album ‘All Eyes On Shiest

Biggest Takeaways From Pooh Shiesty’s New Album ‘All Eyes On Shiest’ – Page 8

Here are some of our biggest takeaways from Pooh Shiesty’s latest album, All Eyes On Shiest.

Published on August 7, 2026
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A man sitting on a couch in a room with graffiti-covered windows and a burning car outside, with the text "All Eyes on Shhh" displayed prominently.
Source: @poohshiesty / Instagram

Pooh Shiesty has broken his silence with the release of his new album, All Eyes On Shiest.

The Memphis rapper is once again behind bars as he battle a high-profile legal case. Shiesty was arrested in connection with an alleged kidnapping and robbery involving Gucci Mane and has been denied bond multiple times while awaiting trial

Despite his legal situation, the project gives fans new music from one of Memphis’ biggest names.

Before this case, Pooh Shiesty was released from federal prison in October 2025 after serving nearly three years. He wasted no time returning to music. dropping one of the most talked-about “First Day Out” records since Tee Grizzley’s version in 2016.

Following the massive success of “Back In Blood” with Lil Durk, Shiesty looked to proved he could recapture that momentum. Now, fans finally have All Eyes On Shiest.

Check out some of our biggest takeaways from Pooh Shiesty’s latest album below.

No direct Gucci Mane mentions on All Eyes On Shiest.

Gucci Mane Hosts Republic
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Tay Keith production credits on “Booty Club,” long live the legendary producer.

“Last Man Breathin” is the standout song on the album, hands down.

Despite the alleged friction between Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane, All Eyes On Shiest was distributed through Atlantic Records, the same label that houses Gucci’s 1017 Records. We’ll let you connect the dots.

On “JPay & CorrLinks” Shiesty says, “Give me Lip Service, Charlamagne, Angela Yee.” It’s just Angela Yee on Lip Service Mr.Shiesty, not Charlamgane.

Pooh Shiesty claims he drives the same way Paul Walker drives in Fast & Furious.

Memphis rapper, K Carbon was featured twice on the project.

Biggest Takeaways From Pooh Shiesty’s New Album ‘All Eyes On Shiest’ – Page 8 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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