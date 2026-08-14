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Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 101 Years for '24 Murder

Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 101 Years for '24 Murder

Justin Callaway killed Christopher Clark in October 2024 after the two got into an argument over a stolen vehicle.

Published on August 14, 2026
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Headshot of a man with curly dark hair and facial tattoos.
Justin Callaway (Source: Marion County Jail)

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is getting over a century behind bars after being convicted of fatally shooting another man two years ago.

In April, Justin Callaway was found guilty of one count of murder, plus unlawful carrying of a handgun and auto theft. He was sentenced on Thursday to 101 years in prison. 20 of those years are because Callaway is a habitual offender.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Callaway shot and killed Christopher Clark in October 2024 after Clark confronted Callaway about a stolen car.

IMPD said Callaway had taken a red Pontiac that belonged to a friend of Clark’s four days before the shooting. The confrontation started after Clark spotted the stolen Pontiac at a supermarket.

Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 101 Years for '24 Murder was originally published on wibc.com

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