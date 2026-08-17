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Hogsett: Indy Dealing With Flooding Not Seen in 30 Years

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said residents living in the areas of Ravenswood and Rocky Ripple have been strongly advised to evacuate if they haven't yet already.

Published on August 17, 2026
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Two men standing in front of a blue flag with a state seal, one wearing a police uniform and the other speaking into a microphone.
Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s the kind of flooding event Indianapolis has not seen in over 30 years.

The historic amount of rain has caused Indiana streams and rivers to flood and people to have to evacuate their homes. In northern Indianapolis, neighborhoods including Ravenswood and Rocky Ripple were warned to evacuate because of rising waters in the White River.

On Saturday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett provided an update on the extreme flooding. Severe storms rolled over the state beginning Tuesday afternoon.

“It is an ever-evolving situation and conditions can and are changing quite rapidly,” the mayor said alongside members of the Marion County Emergency Management Agency, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works, and the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Hogsett declared a local disaster emergency for Indianapolis on Friday. Indiana Gov. Mike Braun has requested a presidential emergency declaration for the state.

The mayor urged Indianapolis residents to stay informed and follow guidance from emergency officials. Residents are urged to text INDYFLOOD26 to 67283 to receive updates.

“This is not a time to wait,” Hogsett said. “If you are in an area at risk of flooding, I urge you to stay informed.”

Jacob Spence with Marion County Emergency Management said that two Indiana National Guard vehicles are assisting with evacuations in the Ravenswood and Rocky Ripple area. With rain in the forecast for central Indiana on Saturday and Sunday, the emergency operations center will continue to be operated until the recovery phase.

“We will be working with FEMA and they will be bringing resources to the ground to start working through the recovery process for all of central Indiana,” Spence said.

According to IFD Chief Deputy Jerry Martin, the department has conducted at least 38 water rescues around Ravenswood and Rocky Ripple, with most of those happening on Saturday.

Hogsett: Indy Dealing With Flooding Not Seen in 30 Years was originally published on wibc.com

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