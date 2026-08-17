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Luigi Mangione Pleads Guilty To Federal Stalking Charges 

Luigi Mangione faces a maximum of life in prison for fatally shooting former UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024. 

Published on August 17, 2026
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Luigi Mangione Appears In Court Ahead Of September Trial For United Healthcare CEO Killing
Source: Pool / Getty

On Friday, Luigi Mangione pleaded guilty to federal stalking charges related to the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024.

NBC News reports that Mangione read his plea in a Manhattan court while Thompson’s family was in attendance. “I emailed UnitedHealthcare with the intent to shoot Brian Thompson,” Mangione said in his statement. “On the morning of Dec. 4, 2024, I shot Mr. Thompson in Manhattan in his back.” Mangione added that he “understood my actions would place [Thompson] in fear of death and bodily injury” and that he “knew what I was doing was illegal.”

Mangione said that his decision to shoot Thompson stemmed from his experiences dealing with the American healthcare system as a patient with a back injury. Prosecutors said Mangione never had United Healthcare and had no personal connection to the company. Mangione faces a maximum of life in prison and will be sentenced in December. 

Thompson’s family released a statement shortly after Mangione’s plea. “While nothing will ease the pain of losing him, we are grateful that the federal justice system has held the person responsible for this heinous act accountable,” the statement said. “Now we look to the court to ensure that sentencing reflects the severity of this crime.”

Mangione had previously pleaded not guilty to the state and federal charges, according to the Washington Post. The guilty plea on the federal charges is likely an attempt to trigger a double jeopardy case in the state charges. 

From NBC News:

Mangione’s defense is expected to argue that the cases cover the same alleged conduct and that proceeding with a state court trial would amount to a legal violation.

“Since December 2024, the Manhattan D.A.’s Office has been tirelessly preparing to pursue a trial conviction in New York State Supreme Court for the alleged cold-blooded murder of Brian Thompson,” a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office said following the federal hearing. “While federal sentencing is pending, we are prepared to litigate the defense motions. The Manhattan D.A.’s Office remains committed to seeking justice for Mr. Thompson and his family.”

Following the guilty plea, Mangione’s lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo said, “We just filed our motion in state court explaining why the state charges must be dismissed under New York’s double jeopardy protections.”

Mangione became something of a folk hero after killing Thompson, which wasn’t shocking considering how America’s privatized healthcare system has led to absurd medical costs and people struggling to get their basic needs covered. After Thompson’s death, people took to social media to express their negative experiences with United Healthcare. People even made “Free Luigi” shirts and roasted the person who turned him in. 

Jamie McDonald, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, condemned those who supported Mangione while talking to reporters outside the courthouse on Friday. “Any person who celebrates, encourages, or excuses actions like these is fundamentally wrong,” McDonald said. “Violence is not a legitimate instrument to promote any political or social message.” 

American history, both past and recent, says otherwise. 

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Luigi Mangione Pleads Guilty To Federal Stalking Charges  was originally published on newsone.com

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