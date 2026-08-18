The hidden storage problem created by the rise of flexible working

Pexels.com royalty-free image #4939659, uploaded by user Vlada Karpovich, retrieved from https://www.pexels.com/photo/man-sitting-on-a-bed-and-using-his-laptop-4939659/ on August 18th, 2026. License details available at https://www.pexels.com/photo-license/ – image is licensed under the Pexels License

For many work-from-home employees, flexible working means creating space to set up a desk. Storage and organization can become an issue, as spare rooms that were once used for storing unused belongings become functional workspaces.

Multifunctional furniture, vertical storage, and hiring storage facilities are all ways to declutter your workspace to create a more conducive working environment.

Understanding the Rise In Flexible Working

The pandemic was a time of great change, and the way we work was one of the areas that felt this the most. Flexible working rose in popularity as organizations required employees to fulfill their duties remotely. But several years later, working from home is still very normal.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that more than a third of all employees worked from home at some point in 2025.

With more people working from home, the spaces we live in are transforming. Home offices are now the norm. Workspaces now replace guest rooms, dining areas, or storage rooms.

The additional space needed for desks, IT equipment, and file storage means other items that once took up this space must be stored elsewhere.

What Are the Hidden Storage Challenges?

Flexible working is convenient for employees as there’s no time or cost associated with getting to work. For employers, it reduces the space needed in offices. Employees can often live a long distance from the workplace, meaning talent becomes more important than geography.

But there are drawbacks for the employee. Working from home can create hidden storage challenges, including:

Growing amounts of clutter in multi-use spaces

The need for more organizational solutions

An overlap between items used in work and home life

Difficulty keeping working areas clean and productive

If these storage challenges are not dealt with, workspaces can quickly become disorganized and chaotic, which could harm productivity.

How Do You Keep Your Home Organized for Flexible Working?

Workplace optimization and home organization go hand-in-hand when improving remote work efficiency. Here are some suggestions for keeping your home organized:

Consider a Dedicated Workspace: To avoid blurred lines between home and workplace, designate areas to store work-related items.

To avoid blurred lines between home and workplace, designate areas to store work-related items. Use Multifunctional Furniture: Source furniture that offers a dual purpose, like desks or sofas that double as storage solutions.

Source furniture that offers a dual purpose, like desks or sofas that double as storage solutions. Opt for Vertical Storage: Wall-mounted shelves help free up space on the floor.

Wall-mounted shelves help free up space on the floor. Declutter Often: Spend time regularly going through your personal items and removing anything you no longer need.

Spend time regularly going through your personal items and removing anything you no longer need. Rent Storage Space: Consider keeping bulky items and boxes in a facility like these storage units in Sheffield.

Reclaim the Space In Your Home

Flexible working has definite benefits, but if your workspace or the rest of your home is becoming cluttered as a result, it can cause stress. Ensure you have a space within your home that’s designated solely for work purposes.

Consider decluttering more often, using multifunctional furniture and vertical storage options, and using external facilities to keep your less-used items safely until they are needed again.

Check out the rest of the site for more articles on a range of interesting topics.