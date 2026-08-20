Source: FOX 59

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Nearly 50 Fort Wayne residents spoke out Tuesday night over the city license plate cameras and a proposed homeless resource center.

Most speakers opposed a new Flock camera contract or a delayed vote on the Anchor Resource Center.

“Me and very many people frown upon your decision last week to not only not approve the funding for the anchor resource center, you failed to even consider voting on it,” resident Ethan told the council.

Council will vote next week on whether to renew the Flock contract. Residents cited concerns about privacy, accuracy, and camera usage.

The Fort Wayne Police Department brought in a Flock representative in June. However, most commenters said Tuesday that the presentation did not change their minds.

“Flock cameras are on the list of things that myself and many other citizens of Fort Wayne do not want in our city,” resident Olive said. “We cannot forget how many people have been wrongfully ticketed for things they weren’t doing because of Flock’s [expletive] AI.”

As for the Anchor Resource Center, council voted in June to delay the property purchase until September 1.

Council members held a vote last week on whether to move that decision forward to August. That vote failed. The majority wanted more information from Mayor Sharon Tucker’s administration before proceeding.

Tucker will host a public forum Monday to address concerns regarding the proposed homeless shelter downtown. Tucker and Chief of Staff Andrew Downs will answer questions as City Council considers funding.

The forum runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday in the Grand Wayne Center’s Calhoun Ballroom.

Flock Cameras, Homeless Center Draw People to Fort Wayne Council was originally published on wibc.com