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Biggie’s Son Files Legal Challenge Over Grandmother’s Final Will

Biggie’s son, Christopher Wallace Jr., is challenging his late grandmother’s will, alleging that the document was drastically changed shortly before her transition.

Published on August 20, 2026
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Biggie’s son, Christopher Wallace Jr., is challenging his late grandmother’s will, alleging that the document was drastically changed shortly before her transition.

Prior to Voleta Wallace’s passing, a will dated 2020 reportedly outlined how her assests would be distributed among her grandchildren. The estate included her fur collection, jewerly, music awards presented to Biggie, a Mercedes-Benz SUV, property in Jamaica and various other assets.

However, 15 days before her death, the will was allegedly modified drastically, removing the grandchildren as beneficiaries and leaving her estate to a man name Wayne Barrow.

Barrow is Biggie’s former manager and the executor of the estate.

In a court filing, Wallace Jr. alleges that his grandmother’s health was declining in the final days of her life, leaving her unable to make rational decisions regarding the changes to her will. He also claims that the signatures on the modified will are “facially inconsistent.”

Wallace Jr. is asking the judge to invalidate the latest will and remove Barrow as the executor of the estate.

The legal dispute comes after Barrow previously won a case against Faith Evans, in which Evans was ordered to run over her portion of profits fro Biggie’s trust to Barrow.

The case now puts the circumstances surrounding Voleta Wallace’s final will and who should control her estate, under the courts scrutiny. 

Biggie’s Son Files Legal Challenge Over Grandmother’s Final Will was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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