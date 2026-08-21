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Social Media Accuses Bhad Bhabie of Blackfishing Again

Not Beating The Allegations: Bhad Bhabie Accused of Blackfishing…Again

Culture vulture Danielle Bregoli, aka the "Cash Me Outside" girl, is out here looking absolutely crazy once again.

Published on August 20, 2026
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  • Social media was all over her comments on one of her videos she shared on Instagram and TikTok, featuring her with jet-black curly hair, seductively dancing while showing off her surgically enhanced curves and goods.
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Struggle rapper Bhad Bhabie is once again being accused of Blackfishing.

Culture vulture Danielle Bregoli, aka the “Cash Me Outside” girl, is out here looking absolutely crazy once again.

For those who need a refresher on the term “Blackfishing,” it’s when a melanin-deficient person uses hair, makeup, and clothing to look like a Black or racially ambiguous person, and she is once again being hit with those allegations.

Social media was all over her comments on one of her videos she shared on Instagram and TikTok, featuring her with jet-black curly hair, seductively dancing while showing off her surgically enhanced curves and goods.

“that is NOT da bhabie,” one comment read. Another commenter asked, “Wait is the the catch me outside girl?”

Another commenter said, “I genuinely can’t tell that this is a white girl and I’m white…”

Others were also happy to see she was doing well after dealing with a form blood cancer. “Even if folks don’t like her let’s hope she is healthy nobody deserves to be sick,” one person wrote.

“is she in remission? cause she’s looking healthy,” another person wrote.

We do hope she is doing well, but we can’t rock with the Blackfishing. Everyone one wants to look Black, but don’t want to deal with what comes with that.

You can see more reactions below.

Not Beating The Allegations: Bhad Bhabie Accused of Blackfishing…Again was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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