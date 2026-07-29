Busta Rhymes Live at the 2026 Indiana State Fair Hip hop legend Busta Rhymes is bringing the energy to the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the 2026 Indiana State Fair on Thursday, August 13! Join the HOT 100.9 team at the Fair for one of the biggest nights of the summer. Stop by, say hello, and experience everything the Indiana State Fair has to offer before Busta Rhymes takes the stage. This year’s Fair theme, “Always a Hit,” celebrates Indiana’s love of baseball with exciting attractions, unforgettable entertainment, delicious Fair food, and fun for the entire family. While you’re there, enjoy: • Busta Rhymes live on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage • Thrilling Midway rides and carnival games • Fair food favorites and new creations • Animal exhibits, 4 H competitions, and agricultural experiences • Family attractions throughout the Fairgrounds The HOT 100.9 appearance is powered by Indiana Donor Network & Donate Life Indiana.