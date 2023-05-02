Cinco De Mayo 2023

- Date/time: May 5th, 3:00pm to 7:00pm
- Venue: All Star Sports Lounge & Bar
- Phone: (463) 202-2723
- Address: 5648 Georgetown Road , Indianapolis, Indiana, 46254
Join HOT 100.9 and B.Swift this Friday starting at 3 PM for the biggest Cinco De Mayo celebration in the city at All Star Sports Lounge and Bar.
There will be giveaways and all types of surprises this Cinco De Mayo at All Star Sports Lounge and Bar.
