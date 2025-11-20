Get ready, Indy! SNIPES is kicking off the season with an early Black Friday takeover you don’t want to miss! 🔥 Pull up to the SNIPES at Westlane Shopping Center this Saturday, November 22nd, and hang out with BSwift as he gives away $100 SNIPES gift cards to FIVE LUCKY ATTENDEES on-site! 👉🏿 The store will also be dropping major EARLY BLACK FRIDAY deals across sneakers, streetwear, and must-have accessories—plus their full lineup of the newest releases. 💸 Slide through for the savings, stay for the vibe, and lock in the season’s freshest looks.