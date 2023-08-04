IndyCar Practice & Qualifying It’s Speed. It’s Action. It’s Athleticism. It’s Brickyard Weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Aug. 11-13, more than 100-star athletes from around the globe will take on the Racing Capital of the World as the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NTT INDYCAR SERIES compete on the action-packed IMS road course. Be here for one of the biggest sporting weekends in America. Gates open at 8:00 am. Daily Map 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM GALLAGHER GRAND PRIX (INDYCAR) PRACTICE 1 INDYCAR Radio Network ~ 11:00 AM – 11:50 AM INDY NXT PRACTICE INDYCAR Radio Network ~ 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM GALLAGHER GRAND PRIX (INDYCAR) QUALIFYING INDYCAR Radio Network ~ 2:20 PM – 2:40 PM INDY NXT QUALIFYING INDYCAR Radio Network ~ 4:00 PM – 4:30 PM GALLAGHER GRAND PRIX (INDYCAR) PRACTICE 2 INDYCAR Radio Network ~ 4:50 PM – 5:50 PM INDY NXT RACE INDYCAR Radio Network ~ 6:00 PM GATES CLOSE