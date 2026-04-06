GET TICKETS TO: Spring Fling Spring is heating up in Indy and B Swift has your way in 🔥 Listen to B Swift on Hot 100.9 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to one of the hottest concerts of the season; Spring Fling featuring some legendary names in hip hop. We’re talking a full lineup with Plies, Twista, Do or Die, Shawnna, and L Streetz all hitting the stage for one night only. How To Win Tune in to B Swift each weekday from April 13 through April 17 for your chance to win. This isn’t just a concert — it’s a full throwback and turn-up experience. From Southern anthems to Midwest classics, this lineup is bringing energy, nostalgia, and hits all night long. Whether you’re coming for the bars, the vibes, or the memories, Spring Fling is set to be one of the standout shows of the season.