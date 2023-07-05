Summer Celebration, Indiana Black Expo’s largest event that showcases Black Culture in Indiana is in its 52nd year. As a pillar of the state, IBE’s priority focus areas include economics equity, education equity, community empowerment, and health equity. All proceeds from Summer Celebration help support IBE’s year-round initiatives, including its Education Conference, Black Business Training Institute, Scholarship Fund, Performing Arts Academy, Community Learning Hub, and more. Get hooked up with AAA’s legendary roadside service for a year at one low price! 24/7 assistance for flat tires, dead batteries, and more. Don’t miss out on the Special Offer; visit the radio one booth at Expo’s Summer Celebration for details and join AAA today! Live Broadcast hours from Summer Celebration: Saturday 10-6 pm Sunday: 10-6 pm