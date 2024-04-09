Brace yourselves, Indy! Hot 100.9 and The Indianapolis Motor Speedway are teaming up to unleash the electrifying frenzy of the Indianapolis 500 upon you at the Bottleworks District for the IMS Fan Fest on April 11th (this Thursday), 5 to 8 PM! Immerse yourself in the thrill, meet drivers, and seize epic giveaways! Address: Bottleworks District – 850 Massachusetts Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46202 The Bottleworks District is the perfect gathering place for fans of all ages in Central Indiana to come out and celebrate the countdown to May while enjoying award-winning food and drinks. See you there!