Calling all Parents and Kids in the IPS area! Hey guys! It’s ALMOST time to go back to school and we want to help everyone get prepared and comfortable! Join us at Arlington Middle School or Northeast Middle School on July 12th from 11AM – 2PM or 4PM – 6PM to kick off the new year right! Each school-aged child who attends with a parent/guardian will receive a backpack with school supplies, important IPS back-to-school information and resources, free school uniforms, free books, and food. See you there!