Ivy Tech & Radio One Career and Community Resource Fair

Radio One Career Fair
  • Date/time: March 29th, 11:00am to 2:00pm
  • Venue: Ivy Tech Community College Culinary and Conference Center
  • Address: 2820 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46208

Join Ivy Tech and Radio One’s Career and Community Resource Fair, Wednesday, March 29th, from 11 am – 2 pm, at Ivy Tech Community College Culinary and Conference Center!

