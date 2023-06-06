Back To Events

JUNETEENTH LEGACY FEST

Juneteeth Legacy
  • Date/time: June 16th
  • Venue: Legacy Center
  • Address: 617 Indiana Ave, Indianapolis, IN

The Madam Walker Legacy Center’s Legacy Fest presented by the Indianapolis Foundation is a 3-Day celebration happening over Juneteenth and Father’s Day weekend.

The weekend kicks-off with a Legacy Ball and concert headlined by the “Empress of Soul” Gladys Knight on Friday, June 16, 2023 and continues with a free family-friendly Block Party presented by Indiana University/IUPUI on Saturday and Sunday, June 17-18.

 

For more info and tickets please visit:
http://www.MadamWalkerLegacyCenter.com

