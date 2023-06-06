JUNETEENTH LEGACY FEST

- Date/time: June 16th
- Venue: Legacy Center
- Address: 617 Indiana Ave, Indianapolis, IN
The Madam Walker Legacy Center’s Legacy Fest presented by the Indianapolis Foundation is a 3-Day celebration happening over Juneteenth and Father’s Day weekend.
The weekend kicks-off with a Legacy Ball and concert headlined by the “Empress of Soul” Gladys Knight on Friday, June 16, 2023 and continues with a free family-friendly Block Party presented by Indiana University/IUPUI on Saturday and Sunday, June 17-18.
For more info and tickets please visit:
http://www.MadamWalkerLegacyCenter.com
-
Welcome To HOT 100.9!
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story
-
Up Next: Indy's Next One To Blow: B.Harms
-
Up Next: Indy's Next One To Blow: MLK Boys
-
Up Next: Indy's Next One To Blow: Zanique
-
DC Young Fly’s Longtime Partner And Mother Of His Children Ms Jacky Oh Dead After Mommy Makeover Surgery
-
Up Next: Indy's Next One To Blow: Devon Trill