Get Tickets: Kehlani At Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park Kehlani is officially bringing the Kehlani World Tour to Indianapolis this summer. The Grammy-nominated R&B star will hit the stage at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park on August 10 for what’s expected to be one of the biggest R&B shows of the season. Known for blending emotional storytelling, smooth vocals, and high-energy performances, Kehlani continues to be one of the defining voices in modern R&B. Joining the tour as special guests are Durand Bernarr, Isaia Huron, TheARTI$T, and Waseel. From fan favorites like “Nights Like This” and “Can I” to newer records and live arrangements, fans can expect an unforgettable night under the summer lights in downtown Indianapolis. Source: N\/A \/ n\/a