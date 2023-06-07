Keith Sweat Performing On Indiana State Fairgrounds Free Stage!

- Date/time: August 2nd, 7:30pm to 10:30pm
- Venue: indiana State Fairgrounds
- Address: 1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46205
Keith Sweat will be performing at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage on August 2nd at 7:30PM!
All you will need is a ticket to the fair!
