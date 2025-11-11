Don’t miss the 2025 Mini Hoops Challenge presented by Michelob Ultra! 🏀 Come test your skills in the mini hoops challenge for your chance to win an ULTRA basketball jersey! 🔥 Be sure to check the schedule—our very own BSWIFT will be joining in on the fun at SELECT events. The winner from each location will be invited to compete in THE FINALS for their chance to win a trip to Milwaukee to watch Indiana vs. Bucks, PLUS a $150 hotel card & $100 travel card! Check out the full schedule below: November 19th | To Be Announced November 24th | To Be Announced November 26th | Barringers Tavern November 28th | Ale Emporium (Castleton) December 1st | To Be Announced December 3rd | Binkley’s December 10th | To Be Announced December 16th | To Be Announced December 18th | To Be Announced with BSwift December 22nd | To Be Announced December 23rd | To Be Announced December 29th | To Be Announced January 6th | To Be Announced January 8th | Axle’s Garage Tap January 12th | To Be Announced January 19th | To Be Announced January 23rd | Tie-Breakers (Mass Ave) January 28th | To Be Announced