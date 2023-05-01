- Date/time: May 26th, 8:00am to 6:00pm
- Venue: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- Phone: (317) 492-8500
- Address: 4790 W 16th St., Speedway, Indiana, 46222
- Web: More Info
It’s racing. It’s rock ‘n roll. It’s pure bliss. Miller Lite Carb Day is the ultimate turbo boost into the greatest weekend in racing! This high-octane party features some of the most exciting action on (and off) the track as the world revs its engines for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. Let’s get back to Rock Friday, May 26.
GET TICKETS HERE!
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Report: Popular Rapper Moneysign $uede Allegedly Killed In Jail
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $200
-
RIP Jerry Springer: Remembering One Of The Most Influential Yet Controversial TV Hosts
-
Chance The Rapper’s Viral Carnival Dancing Opens Convo On Vacation Behavior Of Married Men
-
Bow Wow to Nelly About Ashanti: ‘Stop Playing and Marry That Woman!’
-
Simone Biles Responds To Trolls After They Criticize Her Edges In Her Wedding Photos
-
Twitter Reacts to Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 7th Round KO of Ryan Garcia