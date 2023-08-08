When it’s football season, that also means it’s tailgate season! Prior to Colts home games plan on stopping by the tailgate on Georgia street! The Peterman Brothers will be there too! There will be Beer – Fat Tire from New Belgium Brewing, Live Music, food, and a chance to talk with Brendan King! There is no better place to get yourself prepared to root on the Colts to a VICTORY! Tailgate Event Date: Colts vs Bears – August 19 | 4PM – 7PM Future Tailgate Event Date: Colts vs Jaguars – September 10th | 10 AM – 1PM Colts vs Rams – October 1st | 10 AM – 1PM Colts vs Titans – October 8th | 10 AM – 1PM Colts vs Browns – October 22nd | 10 AM – 1PM Colts vs Saints – October 29th | 10 AM – 1PM Click the Peterman Brothers logo to learn more about the Peterman Brothers – Heating/Cooling/Plumbing/Electrical Business! You won’t regret it! Source: Peterman Brothers Tailgate On Georgia Street | August 19th / other Source: Peterman Brothers Tailgate On Georgia Street | August 19th / other Source: Peterman Brothers Tailgate On Georgia Street | August 19th / other