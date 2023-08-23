When it’s football season, that also means it’s tailgate season! Its our last Georgia Street Tailgate! Plan on stopping by Georgia Street to visit with us and Peterman Brothers! Beer – Fat Tire from New Belgium Brewing, live music, food, and yard games will all be onsite to keep you entertained before kickoff! Let’s root the Colts on to a VICTORY! Final Tailgate Event Date: Colts vs Saints – October 29th | 10 AM – 1PM Click Peterman Brothers logo to learn more about Peterman Brothers Heating/Cooling/Plumbing/Electrical Business! You won’t regret it!