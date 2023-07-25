Thursday’s on the Rooftop at the Regions Tower Roc Nation Artist and Indy’s own Maeta performing live 🔥🎶 Get ready to feel the heat during the 100 Days of Summer with Hot 100.9’s “Rising Heat with Maeta”🎤🔥 Join us at Thursday’s on the Rooftop at the Regions Tower on Thursday, August 2nd for a night of non-stop vibes with Roc Nation Artist and Indy’s own Maeta performing live! 🌇🎉 Plus Alaina Renae 🎶🔥 Mark your calendars, gather your crew for Rising Heat with Maeta! 🎉😎 #Hot1009 #RisingHeat #Maeta #LiveMusic #RocNation #HotRunsIndy #MusicEvent #IndyNightlife #100daysofsummer