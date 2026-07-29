The Morning Hustle LIVE at the 2026 Indiana State Fair Start your morning with The Morning Hustle as they broadcast LIVE from the Backyard Stage at the 2026 Indiana State Fair on Friday, August 14! Come out early, meet the crew, and be part of the live audience as one of the country’s hottest morning shows broadcasts from the Fair. This year’s Indiana State Fair theme, “Always a Hit,” celebrates Indiana’s love of baseball with exciting attractions, live entertainment, delicious Fair food, and fun for the entire family. While you’re there, enjoy: • A live broadcast of The Morning Hustle from the Backyard Stage • Midway rides and carnival games • Fair food favorites and new specialty treats • 4 H exhibits, livestock shows, and agricultural experiences • Family attractions, live entertainment, and more throughout the Fairgrounds