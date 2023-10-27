Get ready for a night of unforgettable music as Billboard chart-topping rap sensation Kodak Black along with DaBaby, Sexyy Red, and Big Charm are set to perform live at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Presented by Royal Creationz and YSG Entertainment, this concert promises to be a thrilling experience for fans of Kodak Black and hip-hop enthusiasts alike. Known for his unique style and powerful lyrics, Kodak Black has taken the music industry by storm with hit tracks such as Super Gremlin, No Flockin, and Zeze. Joining Black on stage are rappers DaBaby and Big Charm. DaBaby will bring a dynamic performance with chart-topping tracks to the KFC Yum! Center. Known for hits like “Suge,” “BOP,” and “Rockstar,” the rapper promises an electrifying blend of hip-hop and passion that only he can deliver.